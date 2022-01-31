ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wolf administration is rolling out a new resource for job seekers - a labor law non-compliance list of businesses in the state.
"This list will identify Pennsylvania businesses that have done one or more of the following: violated one of Pennsylvania's 13 labor laws, owe unemployment compensation back taxes, or organizations who have failed to carry the requisite workman compensation insurance," said Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier.
Berrier chose to release the database in Allentown at IBEW Local 375.
The information is already publicly available, but incredibly hard to find. The new, centralized list will be updated every Tuesday with any business that has committed a violation until it pays the full amount of its fine.
It's part of a larger executive order Gov. Tom Wolf signed in October which promoted worker safety, offered paid sick leave, and increased pay for businesses receiving state funds.
"The labor commissioner for New Jersey reached out to me and wanted to know how this process was going because they're actually thinking about implementing a similar thing," Berrier said.
Currently about 4% of the nearly 300,000 businesses in the state appear on the list. A quick search of the list for just Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton revealed around 300 businesses.
"No employer or business owner is above the law, and we hope this list returns some power to Pennsylvania workers," Berrier said.