Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a former county officer, is ready to help the state's counties tackle the problems of real people, Northampton County Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner said Thursday.

Now it's time for state legislators and local officials to keep the focus on human-service needs, Vargo Heffner said, a few days after attending a meeting of CCAP: the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. That organization sets goals for counties and seeks support -- money -- from the state and federal government.

CCAP is not a name that rings a bell with many Northampton County residents, and county government itself is sometimes overlooked, even though it plays a big role in many lives.

"A lot of people, a lot of people don't understand what the counties do," she said. "Your aging parent, your local veterans' services, your kids in need, all those human touch things, that's what we do."

The county runs a court system, prison, the Gracedale nursing home and many human service programs that protect children and the elderly. It maintains parks, and under County Executive Lamont McClure and County Council, has preserved hundreds of acres of open space, and added a staff member in its veterans' affairs office.

Pennsylvania's 67 counties run the gamut politically from deep blue to dark red, but CCAP is a nonpartisan group.

"There are some partisan differences," Vargo Heffner said. "CCAP works toward diffusing biases to get to the common goal of what counties need to operate."

Sharpiro, a Democrat, is a former Montgomery County Commissioner who has vowed to work with both sides.

Vargo Heffner said one of her goals is to keep working with local state representatives and senators to support the real-world work done at the county level.

"We provide all the services, the licenses, mental health services, crisis line, aid to veterans, the courts, prison, tax assessments," she said, going down the line of county duties that do not always draw the attention of hot-button Harrisburg issues.

CCAP has set a goal of raising funding for mental health, especially for young people, Vargo Heffner said. She said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, a Democrat who represents Lehigh County, attended the recent meeting and is a big supporter on mental health issues.

She intends to work with him and like-minded legislators to address county goals.

"I think we're pretty lucky around here that we do have working relationships with our legislators," she said. "I am hopeful we will get what we need from the state."

The counties can turn state dollars into action, she said.

"I go out there in the county and I hear from real people," Vargo Heffner said. "We really need early intervention funding for special needs kids. We need to help our constituents with concerns about drugs and alcohol, the prison system and all the core county functions."

She urged Northampton County residents to raise those issues with elected state officials, who vote on funding for county services.

"I'm optimistic for the future, but I don't think we should take our foot of the gas pedal," she said.

Vargo represents CCAP District 6, which covers nine counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Berks, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.