EASTON, Pa. - Getting a COVID-19 test isn't easy for everyone. That's where CATE rolls in to help.
CATE: Community-Accessible Testing and Education was created in partnership with the state Department of Health, Latino Connection- an organization that helps Spanish-speaking communities in Pennsylvania-and other organizations to bring COVID testing to underserved communities.
"The true foundation of the social determinants of health really is meeting people where they are. And when you meet people where they are, they will come, that's where they feel most comfortable. It's in their neighborhood, it's where they know people."
CATE has made over half-a-dozen stops at areas around the Lehigh Valley, testing upwards of 500 people.
The latest stop was Tuesday at The Easton Area Neighborhood Center on the city's SouthSide.
"The neighborhood center serves low-income residents in the Easton area and many of the participants in our various programs do not have access to free testing, yet they're the ones on the front lines, working retail, grocery stores," said Ross Marcus, executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
Testing done on CATE is free. The samples are sent to the Pennsylvania state lab and results can be returned as quickly as two business days.
George Fernandez of Latino Connection said they're planning to add more stops in the coming weeks.
"We look at data from the Department of Health and we look at where COVID-19 cases are increasing but also where COVID-19 testing resources are lacking," said Fernandez about how they decide where to park CATE.
Fernandez says when a COVID-19 vaccine is available, CATE will be ready to distribute it as well.