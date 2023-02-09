In the wake of the Ohio train derailment, safety advocates are calling for stricter laws to lessen the danger along the tracks. There is now a class-action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, which also runs its trains through Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

"Every day, our communities are at risk, as trains rumbled through our communities carrying toxic and very explosive substances," said David Masur, the executive director of PennEnvironment.

In the wake of last week's 50-car Norfolk Southern train derailment disaster, and emergency evacuation order for 5,000 residents on the Pennsylvania-Ohio line, Masur is once again calling for tighter state regulations for freight trains.

"They may not be as catastrophic in scale. But every year, we see regular hundreds, if not thousands of train derailments like this," he said.

In a 2015 report on the threat of oil trains running through Pennsylvania that Masur co-wrote, parts of Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton were all in the state's top 15 at-risk zip codes.

In the Lehigh Valley, there are more than 300 miles of active rail track, with Norfolk Southern trains using them.

Masur wants laws requiring freight companies to declare what's on board, be forced to re-route from populated areas if carrying hazardous materials, increase company insurance levels, and require local communities to have an evacuation plan in place.

"I think we should certainly consider them. But without knowing all the facts, it's too soon to say for sure," said Republican Sen. David Argall.

Argall, who represents parts of Schuylkill and Carbon counties, sits on the Senate's transportation committee.

"I will ask the chairman of the Transportation Committee to take a long, hard look at this. Perhaps we should do some public hearings on our own. But again, it's just too early to make any predictions," Argall added.

In a recent release, the Association of American Railroads says freight is the safest mode of travel for hazmat and says 99% of trains reach their destination without incident.

Masur cites the 2013 Quebec, Canada, train derailment that killed 47 people and leveled a town as an example of one accident having a devastating impact for many, despite what safety statistics say.

"Probably doesn't help the families who lose family members and accidents like that," he said.