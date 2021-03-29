ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania schools will get nearly $5 billion from the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief package.
Here in the Lehigh Valley, the Allentown School District is leading the way with an allocation of $88 million.
The Wolf administration says districts must use at least 20 percent of the money to address learning loss from the pandemic and support the “social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students."
Statewide, only the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Reading school districts are getting more money than Allentown.