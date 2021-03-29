school funding money generic graphic
MGN

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania schools will get nearly $5 billion from the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief package.

Here in the Lehigh Valley, the Allentown School District is leading the way with an allocation of $88 million.

The Wolf administration says districts must use at least 20 percent of the money to address learning loss from the pandemic and support the “social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students."

Statewide, only the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Reading school districts are getting more money than Allentown.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.