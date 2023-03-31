BRADDOCK, Pa. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was discharged Friday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for major depression, according to a news release by the U.S. Senate.

He was treated by a team led by Dr. David Williamson, Neuropsychiatry Chief and Medical Director. According to Dr. Williamson, Senator Fetterman’s depression is now in remission.

With the Senate in recess for the next two weeks, Senator Fetterman will spend time with his family and constituents in Pennsylvania, and return to Washington, D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17.

“I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs,” said Senator Fetterman. “I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”