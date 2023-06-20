HARRISBURG, Pa. - The state Senate approved legislation introduced by Sen. Jarrett Coleman (R-16) that would rename a portion of state Route 143 in Lynn Township in honor of two local firefighters who lost their lives in December 2022.

Coleman’s Senate Bill 770 would rename part of state Route 143 in Lynn Township from the intersection of state route 309 to the Berks County border in honor of deceased New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber.

Paris and Gruber died in the line of duty Dec. 7, 2022, when they became trapped while fighting a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.