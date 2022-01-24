HARRISBURG, Pa. - "One thing I've learned about congressional districts is, don't make a wager on it, because once you think you have it all lined up and hammered out you find out that you do not," said Terry Madonna, the Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University.
That seems to be the position Pennsylvania lawmakers are in. Madonna says given the current political climate it's not surprising.
"The partisanship is so strong, the polarization is so strong that it's hard to get a compromise worked out," Madonna said.
On Monday, the Senate approved the map drafted by former Lehigh County Commissioner Amanda Holt which was backed by Republicans. However, in a statement to 69 News, Gov. Tom Wolf gave no indication he intends to sign it. The statement reads in part:
"It is disappointing that the legislature has approved HB 2146, which is not a map that is fair, free of gerrymandering, and follows the principles provided by the Redistricting Advisory Council."
The clock is ticking to get maps approved, either through a compromise, which Madonna thinks is unlikely, or through a Supreme Court decision on the new congressional maps. Either way, time is of the essence as candidates are in the process of trying to run in districts not yet finalized.
"It wouldn't surprise me that instead of a May 17 primary it gets moved into June," Madonna said.
Madonna says he's not sure the primary will get pushed back but says right now there's a lot of uncertainty as to how this will all play out.