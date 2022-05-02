BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate makes a Lehigh Valley stop.
Fetterman held a town hall with the United Steelworkers Union in Bethlehem Tuesday.
The Democrat pledged to fight for steel manufacturing and other manufacturing in Pennsylvania, and for better working conditions.
"The union way of life is sacred. I'll never understand how anybody could deny workers their right to lobby for better working conditions, safer working conditions, better pay, better vacation time, better medical care, whatever it is, and share in the wealth you create through your hard work," Fetterman said.
Fetterman was also in Easton Sunday for a meet-and-greet event.
Various polls show Fetterman leading the race for the Democratic nomination.
The Pennsylvania primary election is Tuesday, May 17.