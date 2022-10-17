The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of the most watched in the country, and that took on added meaning over the past week.

After being absent from public events and interviews for much of the summer, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is going on the offensive. This comes as Dr. Mehmet Oz has been making up a lot of ground in the polls.

Making himself more available during his recovery from his May stroke, Fetterman sat down with the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board for an hour.

Via the remote interview, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's Senate seat answered a variety of questions. He reaffirmed his commitment to raising the minimum wage, codifying abortion rights, and protecting unions.

This, after a lengthy interview with NBC News that led some to question whether he was fit for office.

Fetterman has been criticized by Oz, his Republican opponent, for not being transparent about his health and for needing closed captioning to better understand questions.

Oz, who did not respond to the Inquirer's request to sit down, did say during his own NBC interview that he supports President Joe Biden's pardon plan for those convicted of simple possession of marijuana.

With three weeks to go before election day, Oz has closed the polling gap. There was a double-digit gap between Oz and Fetterman. That gap is now under four points.

In the governors race, Democrat Josh Shapiro maintains his large lead over Republican Doug Mastriano.

Shapiro, who's aired ads every day since April, has outspent Mastriano 16-1.

Mastriano, who recently declined to say if he will accept the results of the election, is a 2020 election denier and he's not alone on the campaign trail. The Brookings institute counted 37 Republican candidates on the ballot in Pennsylvania who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Who's voting and when will be the key, as mail-in ballots will play a large role again this year. So far more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians requested them, with Democrats making up nearly 80% of those mail-in requests.

If candidates were elected simply on fundraising Democrats would win, at least in the big races. Fetterman, Shapiro, and Susan Wild in her Congressional race have all outraised their opponents by wide margins.

Nov. 8 will tell if that's a good investment for Democrats.