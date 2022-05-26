Only 40 votes separate the top two contenders for the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's newly-drawn 14th Senate District.
Nick Miller declared victory, said opponent Tara Zrinski's campaign Thursday, but she plans to fight that. He currently has 8,833 votes, over Zrinski's 8,793 votes, according to unofficial results.
Zrinski's campaign put out a statement Thursday saying that more than 400 ballots have not been counted, for reasons like undated envelopes or arriving after the election. Her campaign contends this is breaking state election law and depriving voters of their right to elect a candidate.
Her campaign "intends to exhaust all legal options" to have most of the ballots counted.
The winner will face Republican Dean Browning in the general election.
Thanks to redistricting, the 14th District includes parts of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties, including most of Allentown.