The Pennsylvania SPCA is in urgent need of adopters after a large-scale rescue that saved more than 170 dogs from a single property.

All of its locations are dropping their adoption prices to just $10 for any dog over a year old.

The special fee will be good through Sunday.

The locations are in Philadelphia, Lancaster, Danville, and Phoenixville.

The SPCA says the vast majority of the dogs are small and dog-friendly.

They would benefit best from living with other dogs in the home.