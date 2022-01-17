LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for assistance in catching three unknown robbers who have recently struck in Lehigh County.
Last Sunday, January 16, 2022, police say that three individuals walked into Ulta Beauty, located on North Krocks Road (Hamilton Crossing), in Lower Macungie Township and stole store merchandise by filling bags they brought into the store.
Police reports state that once inside the store one of the males, who was walking with a cane, distracted a store employee by asking for assistance. The other two men reportedly utilized black trash bags and began filling them with various fragrances during this time.
After filling the black bags, police say the males fled the store in a 2021 or 2022 Toyota Highlander that displayed a temporary registration plate. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction.
The estimated value of the theft is $3,000 according to store officials.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by police to contact the Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395 - 1438 and reference Incident Number PA22-66567.
