HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Pa. State Police Troop P – Wilke-Barre Barracks is investigating a theft from a police car, that occurred on S. Regent Street, Hanover Township, Luzerne County on Saturday morning.
An unknown suspect reportedly smashed the passenger side window of a marked Pa. State Police vehicle, according to reports. Once inside the police car, the suspect removed the following: a black police duty bag with various police related equipment inside, a black police bag containing rifle ammunition, and a black police ballistic vest.
Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous, officials say.