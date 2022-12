L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are doing their part to spread some cheer this holiday season.

They're holding a "Stuff the Trunk" event at the Walmart on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Friday afternoon.

PSP is asking people to stop by with a new toy that will be donated at an event later this month.

If you're in the area, you still have a little time to stop by and help brighten a child's Christmas. They'll be outside the garden center until 6 p.m. Friday.