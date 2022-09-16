WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a serious two-vehicle crash in Northampton County Friday afternoon.

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened around 3 p.m. at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township, according to state police.

Serious motor vehicle crash at SR 611 and Browns Dr., Williams Twp., Northampton Co. Traffic detoured at Cedarville Rd. on SR 611 & Raubsville Rd. on SR 611. @wfmztraffic @mcall @lehighvalley @LehighAlerts pic.twitter.com/tyaWf1AhQJ — Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) September 16, 2022

State police say traffic is being detoured on Route 611 and Cedarville Road north of the crash and Route 611 and Raubsville Road south of the crash.

A reconstruction unit is headed to the scene, state police said. No word yet on the extent of any injuries.

State police said it is unknown when the road will reopen.