WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a burglary at a gun shop in Northampton County.

Somebody stole firearms from 507 Outfitters at 1000 Belmont Street in Williams Township sometime between 2:40 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from state police.\

No word on how many firearms may have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.