JONESTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an escaped inmate.

PSP Jonestown says 37-year-old Terance Brent failed to return to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility after a work release.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket, jeans, and work boots.

He's 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, and has a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.