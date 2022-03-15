NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Fogelsville Barracks is investigating after a vehicle was stolen in Lehigh County earlier this month.
The theft happened March 2 at Feinour’s Automotive, an auto repair shop located on Route 309 in New Tripoli, state police said.
An unknown suspect stole a green 1999 Toyota Corolla bearing PA registration LHB4000, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.