Toyota Corolla similar to one stolen in Lehigh County

The pictured vehicle is similar to the stolen vehicle but not the actual vehicle

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Fogelsville Barracks is investigating after a vehicle was stolen in Lehigh County earlier this month.

The theft happened March 2 at Feinour’s Automotive, an auto repair shop located on Route 309 in New Tripoli, state police said.

An unknown suspect stole a green 1999 Toyota Corolla bearing PA registration LHB4000, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

