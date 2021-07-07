BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M report that they have received a significant increase in the number of fraudulent unemployment cases from residents since June.
On Tuesday, July 7, 2021, Troopers from the Bethlehem station, Fogelsville station and Dublin station investigated a total of 10 unemployment scams, officials say.
Unemployment scams are criminal acts done by imposters that file claims for unemployment benefits utilizing the name and personal information of victims who have not filed claims, according to police.
As a result, the unemployment payments are deposited into accounts the imposter controls or mailed to the victim’s residence and retrieved by the imposter.
Troopers are advising the public to observe for suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood and report anyone searching in their mailboxes who is not authorized.
If you become a victim of an unemployment scam, it is important to contact the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at (800) 692 – 7469, file a report with the police within your jurisdiction, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission, which can be done online.
