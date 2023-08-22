U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are renewing calls for tips in a decades-old homicide.

David Allen Gross, 21, was found dead within the hatchback trunk of his own vehicle at the Arrow Island Lookout located in the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area along Route 611 in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County, on August 10, 1977, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Police say he had been beaten and strangled to death.

Gross was a resident of Mount Pocono, Monroe County.

The victim may have been murdered at another location and transported to the location where his body was recovered, state police said.

Gross was a 1974 graduate of Pocono Mountain High School and was employed at his father’s carpentry business and had just recently begun working for a local art gallery. The victim hosted his own 21st birthday party in nearby Cresco, several days before his death, police said. The party was heavily attended by people from the Pocono Mountain and Lehigh Valley areas and several bands had been hired to play at the event.

Any persons with information regarding the incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.