Pa. State Police seek to ID person who used fake $100 bills at multiple businesses

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public's help as they look for a person who was using counterfeit $100 bills.

Troopers were sent to a business on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County for a person who used a counterfeit $100 bill Friday shortly before 3 p.m., according to a news release from state police.

Upon investigation, it was determined the same person used additional counterfeit $100 currency at three other businesses and received money back during transactions, state police said.

The transactions at the three businesses occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day, police said.

Police said the person was seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored SUV with heavily tinted side windows.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the person or information regarding this case is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at 610-395-1438 and reference Incident Number PA23-209367.