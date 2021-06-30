BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M – Belfast have announced a DUI checkpoint that will be conducted between Friday, July 2 and Sunday, July 4 within Northampton County.
A sobriety checkpoint is a traffic safety checkpoint wherein Troopers systematically stop vehicles at selected locations to briefly observe drivers for suspicious behaviors normally associated with alcohol or drug use, troopers stated.
As part of S.T.E.A.D.D. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers), each PSP Troop conducts sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols within their respective command areas with the goal to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related fatal and serious crashes.
The Pennsylvania State Police says it is committed to maintaining a safe environment for the motoring public. This sobriety checkpoint is intended to achieve this goal.
Motorists are reminded by police officials that of the mandates of Title 75 Section 3733, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, which stipulates that any driver of a motor vehicle who willfully fails or refuses to bring their vehicle to a stop, or who otherwise flees or attempts to elude a pursuing police officer, commits an offense, graded up to a Felony of the 3rd Degree, which carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison, a $15,000 fine, and restitution for damages and/or injuries sustained as a result of the pursuit.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit their website.