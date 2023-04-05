BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police will be cracking down on people who violate traffic laws this holiday weekend.

Troop M – Bethlehem says the official Easter Holiday Enforcement period starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

The safety initiative P.A.D.E.E.P (Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program) targets drivers who aggressively operate their motor vehicle in a manner which is dangerous to members of the public, which include speeding, seat belt violations, and child seat belt infractions, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers will also be concentrating their efforts on distracted drivers who violate:

• Title 75 § 1621 Texting While Driving

• Title 75 § 1622 Handheld Mobile Telephone

• Title 75 § 3314 Prohibiting Use of Hearing Impairment Devices

• Title 75 § 3316 Prohibiting Text-Based Communications

• Title 75 § 3714 Careless Driving

• Title 75 § 3736 Reckless Driving

In addition, S.T.E.A.D.D. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers) and D.R.E. (Drug Recognition Expert) Troopers will specifically focus on apprehending motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

PSP Troop M – Bethlehem Station have announced a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) checkpoint in Northampton County that will be conducted between Friday and Sunday.

State police are reminding people that any driver who willfully fails or refuses to bring their vehicle to a stop, or who otherwise flees or attempts to elude a pursuing police officer, commits an offense, graded up to a third-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a $15,000 fine, and restitution for damages and/or injuries sustained as a result of the pursuit.