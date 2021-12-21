BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Bethlehem have announced the official Christmas Holiday Enforcement period.
The enforcement period will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.
The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program safety initiative targets drivers who aggressively operate their motor vehicle in a manner which is dangerous to members of the public, which include speeding, seat belt violations and child seat belt infractions, according to a news release from state police.
Troopers will also be concentrating their efforts on people who are texting while driving and people who are driving carelessly.
In addition, S.T.E.A.D.D. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers) and D.R.E. (Drug Recognition Expert) Troopers will specifically focus on apprehending drivers who operate their motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
During the Christmas Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period of 2019, Troop M (Lehigh County, Northampton County and Bucks County) Troopers investigated a total of 32 crashes and made six driving under the influence arrests.