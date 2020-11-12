Of the millions of 911 calls that police respond to, less than one percent of them result in police use of force.
At a seminar for Lehigh Valley journalists Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said force is reported in less than one tenth of a percent of calls.
Cpl. Kevin Selverian, use of force specialist with Pennsylvania State Police, reviewed the legal standards for use of force, which includes both non-lethal and lethal responses. He described several factors officers must consider, including but not limited to, whether an individual in question has the means, intent, and opportunity to attack.
The discussion also talked about how quickly those incidents unfold, and provided insight into human performance factors associated with police use of force.
The seminar was held at the Bethlehem barracks and allowed journalists to experience a simulated incident from the perspective of a police officer.