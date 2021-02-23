Pennsylvania state troopers have been getting complaints about people operating snowmobiles in a "reckless and dangerous manner" in Lehigh County, according to a state police news release.
State police say when operating a snowmobile, people should wear appropriate clothes and protective gear, including a DOT-approved helmet, and carry a first aid kit.
Snowmobile drivers should not speed, or overload the snowmobile, state police said.
Snowmobile operators need to have permission from land owners before operating their snowmobile on private property. Drivers who don't get permission could face trespassing charges.