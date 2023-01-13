Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about scammers pretending to be utility workers.

It is a tactic used by scammers to distract you, while someone else enters your home, and steals your belongings, state police said in a news release.

State police say anyone who is not scheduled to be at your home for work / repair should be questioned before they are allowed to enter your home.

Speak to them through the door or a window, and call the company to verify they are legitimate, state police said.

If at any point you feel threatened, contact 911.