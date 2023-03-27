ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State Sen. Jarrett Coleman thinks the public needs more information about the taxes generated in the Neighborhood Improvement Zone, or NIZ.

"We're talking about tax credits using this money to repay private debt and when taxpayers have sent over $700 million to the NIZ, I think they do deserve some answers and information about whether or not it's working," Coleman said.

He is introducing Senate Bill 534, which would release specific tax revenues to the public.

In 2021, then-State Sen. Pat Browne amended the NIZ to keep individual business' tax information and contributions confidential.

The NIZ generated close to $95 million in revenue in 2021. $22 million of that made it to the state after paying its debt services.

State Rep. Pete Schweyer, who represents part of the NIZ, says that it would be unethical to release specific private business tax information.

"It doesn't matter if you are running a small business or a large business, the individual tax information is always very, very critical to be kept confidential between a governing body and the business," Schweyer said.

"We're not asking for tax returns. I think we have to be clear what we're talking about, the revenue of each bucket and the types of revenue that were reported to the state," Coleman said. "The Office of Open Records already made their decision, and they determined this was in fact public information."

Schweyer takes issue with the Senator not discussing this bill with other representatives of the district.

"When you're elected, when you put your hand on the Bible and say I'm going to do the best for the people of Pennsylvania, it really starts with acting like a grown-up and start having conversations," Schweyer said.

"Why don't they want to know what's going on here," Coleman said.

Schweyer added that the growth in downtown Allentown from the NIZ had been undeniable, generating over $1 billion in new development.

Coleman says this isn't about dissolving that NIZ tax zone, but providing the public more information about its benefits.