UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State troopers need your help nabbing a man involved in an outrageous case of road rage.
State troopers say the silver Toyota pick-up truck should be easy to spot, because it's missing a headlight and a few other parts, after it rammed a woman's car on I-78.
It started at the Wawa on Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township Sunday afternoon.
Police say the man in the truck, described as white and skinny with facial hair, began circling the store, yelling at people.
"You see people just so irritated out on the roads today," says Wawa customer Robert Horninger, who lives nearby in Upper Macungie.
When a woman got into her car and headed for I-78, the man followed her onto the interstate. He then rear-ended her near the Exit 45 marker.
But he didn't stop there.
Police say as the woman tried to escape onto the exit, the man in the Toyota hit the woman again, this time pitting her against the concrete median and guide rail. She said he yelled at her, then sped off down the interstate.
"It makes you wonder, did something happen leading up to that?" wonders Brian Duckworth, who lives near Quakertown.
But the woman told police she didn't know the man- just a random target.
"It's outrageous!" Duckworth says. "You know, what kind of mindset they're in that they're actually going to circle a Wawa and follow someone out onto the highway - what's their state of mind, you know?"
Mike Bye, from Hazleton, says it could just be someone going through something that spills out into their drive.
"A lot of times, road rage incidents are not even related to what's going on, on the road. Everybody isolated for whatever with the vaccine issues going on, you got the virus issue... all kinds of crazy stuff," he says.
Troopers want to know what the suspect was thinking, and where the man is.
They say he left behind road lights and a headlight when he smashed the victim's car. They're asking people to watch for the now-damaged truck, and let them know if they spot it.
The woman, thankfully, is ok.
"What if that were a family member, wife, daughter?" Duckworth questions. "That's just scary stuff."