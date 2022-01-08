EASTON, Pa. - "They are trying to make things as normal as possible for the little girl," said Linda Skook, Friend of Family.
It was a tragedy out of Berks County back in December that left two Lehigh Valley residents dead, 25-year-old Thalia Jackson of Easton and 20-year-old August Schwartz, of South Whitehall Township.
Police say the driver of an empty school bus did not see traffic stopped in a construction zone on I-78 East near the Route 61 interchange in Tilden Township.
That bus hit a car, causing it to become lodged beneath the bus. Police said the bus then hit another car, pushing it into a tractor-trailer.
The crash has left a 2-year-old girl without a mom, and a family trying to recover from the accident.
On top of that, it all happened right before Christmas, something that didn't sit right with Pennsylvania State Troopers out of Fogelsville.
"They didn't know this little girl, all they knew was the circumstances," said Skook.
The State Police rallied together to get gifts for the girl, helping ease some of the stress off the family as bet they could.
Linda Skook, friend of the family, says she is saying 'thank you' to the officers on their behalf.
"They were in awe of trying to deal with Thalia's passing and they never expected anybody to go above and beyond but these officers did," said Skook.
We're told the family will be celebrating a belated Christmas when some of the members are fully recovered from the accident. And when they do, the 2-year-old will have the chance to open those gifts from the Pennsylvania State Police.
"I know they don't want a big to-do about it. With all the negativity the police get for doing things in their line of duty, I thought this positive thing they did needs to be publicly recognized," said Skook.