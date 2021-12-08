Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices acknowledge that masking in schools has become a personal issue that has divided the country.
However, they say they are focused on one key issue: does Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam have the authority to enact a masking order in schools?
Senior Deputy Attorney General Sean Kirkpatrick argued before the court on behalf of Beam. He cited a regulation, adopted in 2000, that gives the Health Department authority to direct a "modified quarantine," which in turn gives Beam the authority to "restrict a certain activity."
In this case, the restriction is that you can only enter a school if you are wearing a mask.
Kirkpatrick said the decision by Beam was based on a number of factors, including the recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the delta variant, and increasing numbers of pediatric COVID-19 cases.
He says Beam believes, "students are harmed in both their education and social skills by not being in class" and the only way to keep them healthy and in class is through masking.
Thomas Breth, representing the plaintiffs in this case, then homed in on the AG's main argument, saying they only "dipped their toes" into the actual resolution and that they are trying to mold the masking order to fit under it, and therefore Beam overstepped her authority.
Both sides fielded some tough questions from the judges, whose decision could take some time but will ultimately decide not only the fate of masks in schools, but just how much authority a state health secretary has during a health crisis such as a pandemic.
And as of now, Gov. Tom Wolf has said he anticipates ending the mask order in schools on Jan. 17, then leaving the decision up to local leaders.