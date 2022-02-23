HARRISBURG, Pa. - Let the campaigning begin. Pennsylvania finally has a new congressional map.
The Democratic-majority State Supreme Court decided on the map, which most closely resembles the map approved in 2018 by the state Supreme Court.
"You can't tell by looking at the map will it be 9-8, 8-9, who is going to get that seat that will be in play," said Carol Kuniholm.
Kuniholm, of Fair Districts PA, a non-partisan citizen group working to stop gerrymandering, says Pennsylvania's new 17-district congressional map for the most part keeps communities together and minimizes bias.
"In general, I think most people looking at this are going to say this really will serve us well," Kuniholm said.
However, state Republicans aren't among them. They're calling the map unconstitutional, as the state Supreme Court picked it, not the Legislature.
"It's not a massive shift from what's been the past, obviously we lost a district," said Republican strategist Sam Chen.
Chen calls it a toss-up over which political side has the overall advantage but says the Lehigh Valley's 7th congressional district now favors Republicans, as parts of the Republican-heavy Carbon County are now included in the district.
"I think it can be. I think it will come down to who the candidates are. The last election wasn't a blowout, it was very tight. These are the places where these small shifts can mean a lot," Chen added.
Susan Wild is an incumbent in the 7th district, which Chen says is always an advantage.
There was a lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday. It could delay the process depending on a decision. The lawsuit asks for a statewide election for the 17 seats because a map hasn't been agreed on.
The primary is still set for May 17.