ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A court battle over November's election in Lehigh County has been resolved by the state supreme court.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has shut down an appeal by Democratic judicial candidate Zachary Cohen. It was earlier this month the court ruled hundreds of undated ballots from November's election should not be counted.
A long, grueling 3-month battle over who won the seat for Lehigh County Judge in November's election has been finally closed.
"Those votes will not be open and will not be counted, so the final results would make David Ritter the winning candidate in Lehigh county," said Phillips Armstrong, a Lehigh County Executive.
A decision needed to be made over 261 votes that were dated by the post office and submitted on time, but were not dated on the return envelope.
The Lehigh County elections board initially approved those votes.
"The local judge thought that was sufficient but by the supreme court now ruling that it wont take the case, they are saying no it wasn't," said Armstrong.
After all this, Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong believes the state needs to come up with better instructions for the voting public moving forward.
"They needed to put more exact rules in place which left a lot of things for the local counties to have this interpretation," Armstrong noted.
Now, an emergency meeting needs to happen with the new election board to quickly certify the election. He says a lot of important key dates are in limbo.
"We still don't know when the primary election is going to be so every county is sitting back and waiting - what's gonna happen?" he asked.
In the meantime, Armstrong is hoping to reassure people in Lehigh County that the process of November's election was fair and balanced.
"We did not have one vote that was not okayed by both parties," he said. "Every ballot went through correctly under a good system and under surveillance."
If no further action is taken, Republican David Ritter will win the final seat on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas. Again, the board will meet soon to certify the election.