HARRISBURG, Pa. - A split Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered undated mail-in ballots and absentee ballots should not be counted by counties in a decision Tuesday afternoon.

The court ruled those ballots should be set aside and segregated.

The justices split 3-to-3. The court is down a justice right now due to the death of Chief Justice Max Baer.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of State is urging people voting by mail-in and absentee ballots to hand deliver them immediately. They say you should drop your ballot at your county's election office or in a drop box as soon as you can.

Officials want to make sure your ballot is turned in in time.

The deadline to get your ballot in is 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 8.