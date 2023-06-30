HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is set to begin the new fiscal year on Saturday without a state budget in place.

That's because Democrats and Republicans have yet to reach a final agreement on how much to increase spending.

The Republican-controlled Senate is eyeing a $45 billion spending plan that would be close to what Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed, but about $1.7 billion less than what the Democrat-controlled House wants.

The plan includes $100 million for private schools backed by Republican lawmakers and Shapiro but opposed by Democratic lawmakers.

The proposal envisions no increases in income or sales taxes and most of the new money in it would go to education, health care, and social services.