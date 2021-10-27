2019's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark spelled the end for five characters.
But that's just the top of the coffin for scary movies set in Pennsylvania. With films like 1978's Martin, Eraser Head, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Pennsylvania has 615 horror movie deaths.
According to CableTV.Com, the Keystone State is the deadliest state for characters, nearly doubling second-place New York. Taken from Rotten Tomatoes' list of 200 best horror movies, six of which are set in Pennsylvania, Cable.TV.Com tallied the lethal total.
ArtsQuest Director of Programming Ryan Hill says Pennsylvania, with its industrial past, is the perfect place for films that make you scream.
"Being right here at SteelStacks there are signs of an industry that failed with a rebirth and horror movies talk a lot about that. It's not just blood and guts," he said.
But there is that, too. No more so than George Romero's Zombie Trilogy. Night of the Living Dead, along with sequels Dawn of the Dead and Land of the Dead, all shot near Pittsburgh, added 594 corpses to the state count.
"Some of them shot on a shoestring budget in an abandoned mall. They are fantastic, really well done," Hill added.
If you can survive till the end.