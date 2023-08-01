U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - It takes more than 300 steps to make a Martin Guitar.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity got to see the process in action at the company's headquarters in Upper Nazareth, part of her "Made in PA Mondays," which highlights one business every week.

"You can see the people that work here really have a passion," said Garrity.

The company has called Pennsylvania home since 1833.

Jason Ahner, with Martin, says a team of 500 employees turns out about 200 guitars a day at the Upper Nazareth facility alone.

"You can take pride in what you're building. And who knows, the guitar you're working on could be played on stage by anybody, a well-known musician," Ahner said. "We can relocate if we want to some bigger area but there's something special about being in the Lehigh Valley."

Garrity hopes successes like this can be replicated in other parts of the state, saying the state has to become more competitive to attract business.

She does agree with some of the actions already taken by Gov. Josh Shapiro, like lowering corporate taxes and speeding up the permitting process. But there are still challenges, like the supply of skilled labor.

"We're a bit overregulated in Pennsylvania so I think we can become more manufacturing-friendly, attract more jobs," said Garrity.

"I travel to all 67 counties every single year and what I hear no matter where I am, no matter what county, is people want opportunities. They want them for their children, they want them for their grandchildren and they want those opportunities right here in Pennsylvania. Martin Guitar is a perfect example. Third-generation, fourth-generation employees. A sixth-generation family business. What a gem."