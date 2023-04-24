ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Visitors to the Allentown Service Plaza should be prepared for overnight ramp closures Monday through Thursday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will be performing a milling and paving operation on the northbound ramps at the Allentown Service Plaza starting Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27. The ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

During this time, the northbound exit ramps will be closed to all traffic at the Allentown Service Plaza, according to the commission.

The commission says visitors that do not exit the service plaza prior to 7 p.m. each night will have to remain in the service plaza until the work is completed and the ramps are reopened to traffic.

The Allentown Service Plaza is located on I-476 northbound and southbound at milepost 55.9 in Lehigh County.

The commission says northbound motorists should seek alternate options for fuel, food, and restrooms by using the nearest available interchange on I-476, depending on your travel destination.

Southbound customers travelling on I-476 will not be impacted during the ramp closures. The Allentown Service Plaza will still be accessible in the southbound direction.

Changeable message signs will also provide information on the closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.