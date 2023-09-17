ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Drivers traveling on the Northeast Extension/Interstate 476 early Monday should be prepared for delays in both directions, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) said.

According to a PTC press release, drivers approaching Mile Marker 70.1 in Lehigh County — near the Lehigh Tunnel — should be prepared for "slow-moving and stopped" traffic between 12:01 and 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the PTC, intermittent 30-minute stoppages are needed to protect crew workers as they install toll gantries in the area.

I-476 traffic will be slowed to speeds of 15-20 mph as crews work, the PTC said.

The PTC encourages drivers to plan travel accordingly, and notes that road work is subject to change with weather conditions.