S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A serious accident caused traffic troubles in the Lehigh Valley during the Wednesday morning commute.

A tractor-trailer carrying cars and an SUV crashed on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Lehigh Valley exit.

The SUV ended up sideways on the median barrier, between the concrete barrier and the truck.

The vehicles were going southbound, but both sides of the highway were affected since it involved the median. Traffic was backed up in the area and on nearby Route 22.

State police did not have information on any injuries or what may have led to the crash.