S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Traffic is flowing again on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a weekend-long closure.

The Northeast Extension was closed between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges so crews could replace the 90-foot bridge that carries the highway over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township.

Construction went smoothly, and the turnpike reopened late Sunday night, about six hours ahead of schedule, officials said.

Workers used a technique called accelerated bridge construction, which allows crews to replace a bridge in one weekend rather than over a year or more.