Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for a few hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning for bridge work.
The southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension will be closed between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges from midnight until 5 a.m. on Sunday.
It's so crews can put up beams for the bridge that carries Cassel Road over the turnpike.
Drivers should follow this detour during the five-hour closure:
Exit at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56. Take U.S. Route 22 east to State Route 309 south to Interstate 78 east. Then follow to State Route 309 south to State Route 663 south. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44.