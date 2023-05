The Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed in both directions on Sunday, May 21st, from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County.

During this time, crews will be removing overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Indian Creek Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A52.3 in Lehigh County.