Pennsylvania's unemployment numbers matched the state's lowest rate on record last month.

The state Labor Department announced Friday that the rate dropped to 4.1 percent in April.

That matches the number set in January 1976.

That number is one-tenth of a percent lower than the previous month, and two-tenths of a percent lower than last April.

The state's unemployment rate still lags behind the national number, which sits at 3.4 percent.