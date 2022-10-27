U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A paint manufacturer is using some of its old products to help students in underserved schools create art.

Behr Paint held its "Chip-o-Rama" event Thursday at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Upper Macungie Township.

Employees helped assemble 1,000 earth-friendly paper mosaic art kits using old paint chip samples.

Each kit has a lesson plan, a poster of "chip art" and enough samples for at least 150 students to make mosaic art.

The company said it's part of Behr's effort to keep the samples out of landfills.

"We've been able to recycle paint chips that were headed to a landfill and utilize them for art and it's also fantastic that we're able to support hundreds of thousands of kids across America who don't have the luxury of having art in their life at school," said Richard Maus, with Behr Paint Company.

Behr and the group Fresh Artists started the program 11 years ago.

Since then, more than 800 classroom kits have been delivered to schools. They want to reach another 150,000 low-income children nationwide.