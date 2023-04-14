ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man and woman have been charged with committing a series of armed robberies in Allentown, Lehigh Valley District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca announced Friday.

On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle previously linked to the robberies, authorities said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the two people inside: Tyler Jermaine Sydoriak, 48, and Jillian Pittman, 40, Martin and Roca said.

Authorities say they were found to be wearing clothing matching the description of two people involved in an armed robbery which happened shortly after 2 p.m. that day.

The pair was involved in four robberies in the city, police say.

Sydoriak and Pittman are charged with four counts of robbery and related offenses. Both suspects provided a motel in Whitehall as their most recent address.

Both Sydoriak and Pittman were arraigned on the charges Thursday and taken to Lehigh County Jail under $250,000 bail.

The investigation was conducted by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh District Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.