Police lights

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | A man and woman are facing drug charges after police allegedly found them asleep in a Lehigh County convenience store parking lot last year with what authorities deemed a mini meth lab in their car.

South Whitehall Township police charged 48-year-old Dana N. Easterday and Karl Easterday, 61, with reckless endangerment, drug possession and related offenses following their arrests last September. Dana Easterday on Tuesday waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending all charges against her to Lehigh County Court. Her next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for April 16.

Township police were dispatched to the Wawa at 408 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 for a welfare check, according to the criminal complaint. An employee told police that two people had been in the parked car for at least two hours.

An officer found Dana Easterday – the car’s registered owner – asleep in the driver’s seat and Karl Easterday in the passenger seat. Court records do not specify the nature of their relationship.

Police said a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was in plain view in the driver’s side door. A police K-9 allegedly hit on drugs in the car, and a search turned up another pipe in the glovebox.

Authorities said a small container behind the driver’s seat contained a white residue positive for meth. Police also discovered a Wawa milk bottle containing a white powder and tube sticking out the top under the driver’s seat. When an officer opened the container, a “strong chemical powder” inside made it hard to breath, according to court records.

An analysis by the Pennsylvania State Police found the bottle was a “hydrochloric acid gas generator” used to make meth. The tubing in the bottle allegedly contained methamphetamine residue, and state police said the bottle contained a “highly volatile and dangerous combination of chemicals.”

Authorities charged the pair with single counts of risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, operating a meth lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dana Easterday was released from custody on Tuesday on unsecured bail.

Karl Easterday is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges. It’s not clear from court records why his charges are still pending.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.