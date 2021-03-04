S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | A man and woman are facing drug charges after police allegedly found them asleep in a Lehigh County convenience store parking lot last year with what authorities deemed a mini meth lab in their car.
South Whitehall Township police charged 48-year-old Dana N. Easterday and Karl Easterday, 61, with reckless endangerment, drug possession and related offenses following their arrests last September. Dana Easterday on Tuesday waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending all charges against her to Lehigh County Court. Her next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for April 16.
Township police were dispatched to the Wawa at 408 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 for a welfare check, according to the criminal complaint. An employee told police that two people had been in the parked car for at least two hours.
An officer found Dana Easterday – the car’s registered owner – asleep in the driver’s seat and Karl Easterday in the passenger seat. Court records do not specify the nature of their relationship.
Police said a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was in plain view in the driver’s side door. A police K-9 allegedly hit on drugs in the car, and a search turned up another pipe in the glovebox.
Authorities said a small container behind the driver’s seat contained a white residue positive for meth. Police also discovered a Wawa milk bottle containing a white powder and tube sticking out the top under the driver’s seat. When an officer opened the container, a “strong chemical powder” inside made it hard to breath, according to court records.
An analysis by the Pennsylvania State Police found the bottle was a “hydrochloric acid gas generator” used to make meth. The tubing in the bottle allegedly contained methamphetamine residue, and state police said the bottle contained a “highly volatile and dangerous combination of chemicals.”
Authorities charged the pair with single counts of risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, operating a meth lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dana Easterday was released from custody on Tuesday on unsecured bail.
Karl Easterday is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges. It’s not clear from court records why his charges are still pending.