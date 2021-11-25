Authorities are investigating two separate crashes in Northampton County.
First responders were called around 12:30 Thursday afternoon to the area of Route 145 and Washington Drive in Lehigh Township.
Two vehicles were seen badly smashed up... and one of them appears to have flipped upside-down.
Hours later, around 3:30, a second crash was reported in Lehigh Township not far from the first one.
This crash happened in the 100 block of Riverview Drive closing part of Route 145.
Stay with 69 News on-air and online at WFMZ.com for any new details on both crashes.