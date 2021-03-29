Last year, many Palm Sunday services were canceled because of COVID. This time around, many were in person, with masks on.
Palm Sunday brought parishioners in Pottstown to St. Aloysius Church for an in-person service, with masks on and palms in hand.
Seeing neighbors and having faith in togetherness is what so many say they've desperately needed, but we've adapted. Even though we couldn't always be there in person, live streaming became the norm.
Those who worship at Faith Lutheran Church in Forks Township could come in or watch from home.
"Good morning! It's good to see you all here today. Happy Palm Sunday," greeted one speaker.
In Berks County, the same went for St. Peter's church. Many walked through the doors to sing and pray while others joined on Facebook.
Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Emmaus decided to keep things entirely virtual. They've gotten pretty acclimated over the last year.
"We're worshiping this morning on Zoom and streaming on Facebook Live. If you're worshiping on Facebook, please leave a note in the comment section so we know who you are," said Rick Elliott, a senior pastor, over a livestream.
All who attended virtually were muted but encouraged to sing loud from their homes. Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter.